House Democrats re-elect Pelosi as leader
#Politics
November 18, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

House Democrats re-elect Pelosi as leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY) and DCCC Executive Director Kelly Ward (R) receive updates during midterm election day at Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee headquarters in Washington November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the House of Representatives on Tuesday re-elected Nancy Pelosi of California as the leader of their caucus despite a major election defeat two weeks ago that strengthened Republicans’ majority in the chamber.

The election took place on a voice vote with no dissenters, a Democratic leadership aide said.

Democrats also re-elected other leaders, including Minority Whip Steny Hoyer.

They elected a new chairman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Representative Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, replacing Steve Israel of New York, who will move to a new policy and messaging role. Representatives Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Donna Edwards of Maryland were elected to serve as co-chairs of the party’s policy committee.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

