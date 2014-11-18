House Democrats re-elect Pelosi as leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the House of Representatives on Tuesday re-elected Nancy Pelosi of California as the leader of their caucus despite a major election defeat two weeks ago that strengthened Republicans’ majority in the chamber.
The election took place on a voice vote with no dissenters, a Democratic leadership aide said.
Democrats also re-elected other leaders, including Minority Whip Steny Hoyer.
They elected a new chairman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Representative Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, replacing Steve Israel of New York, who will move to a new policy and messaging role. Representatives Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Donna Edwards of Maryland were elected to serve as co-chairs of the party’s policy committee.
Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis