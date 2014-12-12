FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rep. John Dingell, 88, admitted to Washington, D.C., hospital
December 12, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

Rep. John Dingell, 88, admitted to Washington, D.C., hospital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama awards a Presidential Medal of Freedom to former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest serving Member of Congress in American history, as fellow receipients Ethel Kennedy (L) and Tom Brokaw (R) look on during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

(Reuters) - U.S. Representative John Dingell of Michigan, the longest- serving member of Congress, was admitted on Friday to a Washington hospital for observation, his office said.

The statement from his office said Dingell, 88, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital as a precaution, and is “resting comfortably.” It did not elaborate.

Dingell, a Democrat who was first elected a representative in 1955, earlier this year announced he would not seek re-election in November. He had surgery earlier this year to correct an abnormal heart rhythm, and was hospitalized in September for abdominal pain.

    His wife, Debbie Dingell, was elected to replace him, continuing an unbroken line of Dingells holding the seat that started when his father, John Dingell Sr., began serving in 1933.

Dingell had fallen on Tuesday, causing him to miss a tribute led by his colleagues on the House of Representatives floor. He had to watch the tribute from the doctor’s office.

“Turns out these old Polish bones of mine are stronger than ever & I didn’t break anything,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Doina Chiacu

