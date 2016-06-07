FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton 'strongly opposes' Hensarling plan to roll back Dodd-Frank: adviser
June 7, 2016 / 5:42 PM / a year ago

Clinton 'strongly opposes' Hensarling plan to roll back Dodd-Frank: adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop in Long Beach, California, United States June 6, 2016.Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Hillary Clinton "strongly opposes" a proposal unveiled by a Republican congressman on Tuesday to roll back Dodd-Frank financial reforms, an adviser to the Democratic presidential candidate said.

In a statement, Clinton adviser Gary Gensler said the proposal from Representative Jeb Hensarling, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, was "ill-conceived."

"Hillary Clinton strongly opposes Chairman Hensarling and Donald Trump’s efforts to gut critical reforms put in place to protect the public after the financial crisis," he said.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

