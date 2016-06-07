Clinton 'strongly opposes' Hensarling plan to roll back Dodd-Frank: adviser

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop in Long Beach, California, United States June 6, 2016.

(Reuters) - Hillary Clinton "strongly opposes" a proposal unveiled by a Republican congressman on Tuesday to roll back Dodd-Frank financial reforms, an adviser to the Democratic presidential candidate said.

In a statement, Clinton adviser Gary Gensler said the proposal from Representative Jeb Hensarling, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, was "ill-conceived."

"Hillary Clinton strongly opposes Chairman Hensarling and Donald Trump’s efforts to gut critical reforms put in place to protect the public after the financial crisis," he said.