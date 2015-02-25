FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House threatens veto for U.S. House education bill
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
#U.S.
February 25, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

White House threatens veto for U.S. House education bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism at the State Department in Washington February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday said a bill under consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives to revise the federal No Child Left Behind education law would face a veto from President Barack Obama if it reached his desk.

The bill, called the “Student Success Act,” has been approved by a congressional committee and is expected to come before the full House for a possible vote this week. The White House said the bill is “a significant step backwards” in education policy.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
