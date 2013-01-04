Congress verifies: Obama, Biden win Electoral College vote

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) preside over a joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College Ballots for the U.S. Presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Congress formally confirmed on Friday, nearly two months after polls closed, that President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden won the 2012 White House election.

At a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, lawmakers carried out the final phase of a process known as the Electoral College that dates back to the founding of the nation.

They verified the vote of 538 electors from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, each of whom represented a presidential and vice presidential candidate. Electors were picked on Election Day, based on the popular vote.

In approving and then adding up individual certification documents, they confirmed that Democrats Obama and Biden beat Republican challengers Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan, 332-206. At least 270 electoral votes are needed to win.

Republican House Speaker John Boehner and Biden, as Senate president, presided over the process that lasted about 30 minutes.