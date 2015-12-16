Solar stocks surge, oil producers up after U.S. spending bill

An oil pump jack can be seen in Cisco, Texas, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of oil producers edged higher on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers approved a spending bill that would lift a 40-year-old ban on domestic crude exports, while U.S. solar companies surged as Congress extended investment tax credits beyond 2016.

Shares of Hess Corp rose 1.3 percent to $52.41, while Chevron gained 1 percent to $93.67. Lifting the ban could increase revenues for oil producers since it allows them access to overseas markets and refiners.

Stocks almost across the energy sector have been hit hard this year by falling crude oil prices. The S&P 500 energy sector is down more than 21 percent year to date.

Refinery stocks, which until recent weeks had generally bucked the swoon in the broader energy sector and posted strong runs this year, were mostly flat after dipping in early trading.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp were up 0.3 percent at $41.21 and Phillips 66 was up 0.3 percent at $82.06. Refiners have benefited from lower domestic crude oil prices, and lifting the ban on exports could affect profit margins.

In the solar industry, shares extended recent gains on news of the extension of the federal tax credits, which boost residential and commercial installations.

Sunrun jumped 20.2 percent to $11.39 while SunEdison surged 18.8 percent to $5.88. First Solar climbed 8.1 percent to $64.70 and SolarCity jumped 25 percent to $50.14.

Extending the credits should create more confidence in solar shares, said Robert Lutts, chief investment officer at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts. He said he sold his holdings in solar companies earlier this year, but likes the longer-term potential for the group.

Solar shares have been hurt this year by uncertainty over the tax credits. SunEdison remains down 70 percent for the year to date, while SolarCity is down 6 percent since Dec. 31.