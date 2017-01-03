FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 8 months ago

Pelosi says Republicans showed 'true colors' in ethics to-and-fro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters after she was re-elected to her post on Wednesday, despite a challenge from Rust Belt congressman Tim Ryan who said the party needed new leadership, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday slammed Republican lawmakers for their plan, reversed the next day, to weaken the outside ethics watchdog charged with investigating lawmakers' behavior.

"House Republicans showed their true colors last night, and reversing their plans to destroy the Office of Congressional Ethics will not obscure their clear contempt for ethics in the People's House," Pelosi said in a statement after House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Republicans had withdrawn their proposal to weaken the panel.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

