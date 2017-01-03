FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
House speaker: House ethics watchdog will remain independent
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 3, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 8 months ago

House speaker: House ethics watchdog will remain independent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) shows Melania Trump and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump the Mall from the Speaker's Balcony on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he has made clear to the House Ethics Committee chairman that the panel must not interfere with the Office Of Congressional Ethics and should only ensure that the office follows rules and does not hamper investigations.

Ryan, in a statement after House Republicans moved on Monday to give lawmakers greater control over nonpartisan ethics watchdog, said, "The office will continue to be governed by a bipartisan independent outside board with ultimate decision-making authority."

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.