House speaker: House ethics watchdog will remain independent

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he has made clear to the House Ethics Committee chairman that the panel must not interfere with the Office Of Congressional Ethics and should only ensure that the office follows rules and does not hamper investigations.

Ryan, in a statement after House Republicans moved on Monday to give lawmakers greater control over nonpartisan ethics watchdog, said, "The office will continue to be governed by a bipartisan independent outside board with ultimate decision-making authority."