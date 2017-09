A tour guide talks on the phone while standing at the top of a stairway in the Capitol Visitors Center in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, United States, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol Visitor’s Center was reopened on Tuesday after no fire was discovered following the sounding of a fire alarm, U.S. Capitol Police said.

The center had been evacuated earlier Tuesday as police and the local fire department investigated the source of the fire alarm. Neither smoke nor fire was found, a Capitol Police spokeswoman said. She did not know why the fire alarm had sounded.