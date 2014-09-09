FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House to debate extending Ex-Im Bank through June: GOP aide
September 9, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House to debate extending Ex-Im Bank through June: GOP aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will consider extending the Export-Import Bank’s charter through June 30, 2015, giving the embattled bank a temporary reprieve, a Republican aide said on Tuesday.

The bank’s reauthorization will be included in a short-term spending package to fund the government. The Ex-Im Bank extends loans and loan guarantees to support U.S. exports, and its charter is currently set to run out on Sept. 30.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler

