U.S. House to debate extending Ex-Im Bank through June: GOP aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will consider extending the Export-Import Bank’s charter through June 30, 2015, giving the embattled bank a temporary reprieve, a Republican aide said on Tuesday.

The bank’s reauthorization will be included in a short-term spending package to fund the government. The Ex-Im Bank extends loans and loan guarantees to support U.S. exports, and its charter is currently set to run out on Sept. 30.