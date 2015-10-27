FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House passes bill to revive Export-Import Bank
October 27, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

House passes bill to revive Export-Import Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to renew the Export-Import Bank’s charter on Tuesday, but the path for the trade lender’s ultimate revival remained unclear in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes it.

The House voted 313-118 to put EXIM back in business writing new loans and guarantees for U.S. exports through Sept. 30, 2019 with some reforms to curb past abuses.

But McConnell said on Tuesday he does not plan to devote any more Senate floor time to EXIM, adding that the bank’s backers could try to attach a renewal bill to a highway funding measure.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

