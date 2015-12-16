U.S. House conservative caucus unlikely to back spending bill: caucus leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of a bloc of conservative U.S. House Republicans on Wednesday said his group’s members are unlikely to support the sprawling $1.1 trillion spending deal announced overnight but were more inclined to back a separate bill extending tax breaks.

Representative Jim Jordan, the leader of the so-called Freedom Caucus, told Reuters the “omnibus” package also did not include provisions to tighten U.S. screening of Syrian refugees, address national security concerns, or deny funding to Planned Parenthood.

“The omnibus I think has real problems, not just with freedom caucus members, but with lots of Republicans,” he said after meeting with colleagues of the group, adding that it contained too many concessions to Democrats.

Jordan said, however, that the bill making many business tax breaks permanent was “a different animal” and would likely attract broad Republican support, a sentiment backed by other Republicans, including Representatives Barry Loudermilk and Tim Huelskamp.

There is no official list of caucus members but about 40 lawmakers are estimated to be affiliated with the group, which represents a more conservative wing of House Republicans.