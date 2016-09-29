U.S. Congress passes funding bill; averts government shutdown

The United States Capitol Dome is seen before dawn in Washington March 22, 2013.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved and sent to President Barack Obama legislation preventing government shutdowns at the end of this week by temporarily funding federal agencies through Dec. 9.

The bill, which Obama is expected to promptly sign into law, also appropriates $1.1 billion in new money to battle an outbreak of the Zika virus.

Final action in Congress came when the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the bill.