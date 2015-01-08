FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Sen. Hatch says he is open to idea of raising gasoline tax
January 8, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Sen. Hatch says he is open to idea of raising gasoline tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate tax-writing committee on Thursday expressed positive sentiments about the possibility of raising the federal gasoline tax.

“I‘m open to look at everything,” Hatch said in response to a reporter’s question about chatter in Congress over trying to raise the tax to fund highway repairs and other construction projects.

“I prefer not to increase taxes but to me that’s a user fee,” said Hatch, a Republican, adding: “People who use the highways ought to pay for them. And that’s a small price to pay to have the best highway system in the world.”

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech

