Congress should weigh U.S. regulation of gun 'bump stocks': Senator Cornyn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress should consider legislation that would allow the federal government to regulate “bump stocks” that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly, Senator John Cornyn told reporters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An example of a bump stock that attaches to a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing rate is seen at Good Guys Gun Shop in Orem, Utah, U.S. on October 4, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo

Cornyn, the second-ranking Senate Republican, asked about the device, which was used in the mass shooting in Las Vegas one month ago, said that if the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives does not have the authority to regulate it, “maybe that’s something we (Congress) ought to consider giving them.”