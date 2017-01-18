FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Better to review Iran deal than withdraw from it: Trump U.N. pick Haley
January 18, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 7 months ago

Better to review Iran deal than withdraw from it: Trump U.N. pick Haley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be to U.S. ambassador to the United Nations at Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It would be better for the United States to carefully review the 2015 Iran nuclear deal rather than unilaterally withdraw from it, Nikki Haley, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to the United Nations, said on Wednesday.

"I think what would be more beneficial at this point is that we look at all the details of the Iran deal, we see if they (the Iranians) are actually in compliance. If we find that there are violations that we act on those violations," Haley told lawmakers at her Senate confirmation hearing.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish

