FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
U.S. cannot trust Russia, Trump nominee for envoy to U.N. says
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 18, 2017 / 4:23 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. cannot trust Russia, Trump nominee for envoy to U.N. says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.Chris Keane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States cannot trust Russia and must see "positive actions" by Russia before easing U.S. sanctions, Nikki Haley, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Wednesday.

"Russia is trying to show their muscle right now. It is what they do. And I think we always have to be cautious. I don’t think that we can trust them," Haley told lawmakers during her Senate confirmation hearing. "I think that Russia has to have positive actions before we lift any sanctions on Russia."

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.