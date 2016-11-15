U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) and Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) (L) walk out with House Democrats on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., after their sit-in over gun-control law, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday moved to postpone a vote on their next leader until Nov. 30, a Democratic aide said.

House Democrats had been set to vote on Thursday, but current House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi told the caucus that the vote would be moved, according to the aide.

