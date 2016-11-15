Obama says wants to facilitate good transition to Trump
ATHENS U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he wanted to ensure a smooth as possible handover to president-elect Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday moved to postpone a vote on their next leader until Nov. 30, a Democratic aide said.
House Democrats had been set to vote on Thursday, but current House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi told the caucus that the vote would be moved, according to the aide.
WASHINGTON U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady on Tuesday said Republicans should defend free trade and the party should defend the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) in the new Congress.
WASHINGTON Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has emerged as a leading candidate to be U.S. secretary of state for President-elect Donald Trump, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.