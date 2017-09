Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH), stand with members of his leadership team after a vote for Republican House leadership positions on Capitol Hill in Washington November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans on Thursday re-elected John Boehner as speaker, Kevin McCarthy as majority leader and Steve Scalise as majority whip, House leadership aides said.

Boehner has been speaker since January 2011 and McCarthy has been the second-ranked Republican in the House since August.