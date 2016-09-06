No. 2 House Democrat opposes temporary gov't spending bill

U.S. House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 25, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, on Tuesday said he opposed any temporary spending bill for the federal government that lasted beyond December.

Members of the U.S. Congress, who returned to Washington after a summer recess, must pass a spending bill before the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30 or risk a government shutdown. Some conservative Republicans have said they want a temporary spending bill that extends into 2017.