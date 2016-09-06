FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 2 House Democrat opposes temporary gov't spending bill
September 6, 2016 / 5:51 PM / a year ago

No. 2 House Democrat opposes temporary gov't spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 25, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, on Tuesday said he opposed any temporary spending bill for the federal government that lasted beyond December.

Members of the U.S. Congress, who returned to Washington after a summer recess, must pass a spending bill before the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30 or risk a government shutdown. Some conservative Republicans have said they want a temporary spending bill that extends into 2017.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey and David Gregorio

