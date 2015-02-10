FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McConnell: next move on security funding up to the House
#Politics
February 10, 2015 / 7:39 PM / 3 years ago

McConnell: next move on security funding up to the House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to the media after a weekly Senate Republican caucus luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, said on Tuesday that the Senate is “stuck” and unable to advance legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security, so the next move is up to the House of Representatives.

McConnell blamed Democrats for stopping the Senate from taking up the House version of the legislation, which also seeks to block President Barack Obama’s immigration actions. “I think it’s clear we can’t go forward in the Senate ... and so the next move obviously is up to the House.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Sandra Maler

