White House issues formal veto threat for House security budget bill

U.S. President Barack Obama answers a question about the cyberattack on Sony Pictures after his end of the year press conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday issued a formal veto threat for the House of Representatives’ funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security because it contains measures that would block President Barack Obama’s immigration policies.

The White House said the bill contains “robust” funding for the department’s other activities, including cybersecurity, disaster relief and law enforcement.

But the administration opposes measures that would restrict the department’s ability to carry out Obama’s recently announced executive actions on immigration, the White House said.