House Speaker Boehner calls for new aid to Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said President Barack Obama should authorize a more active American role in Iraq but he stopped short of calling for the participation of U.S. troops.
Boehner, responding to a question at a weekly press conference about growing violence in Iraq, said that a new U.S. troop presence was “not called for at this time.”
But Boehner, a Republican, said the Obama administration could aid the Iraqi army with additional equipment. Earlier this week, the administration said it would hasten deliveries of military hardware to Iraq.
Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by James Dalgleish