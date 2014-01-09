House Speaker Boehner calls for new aid to Iraq

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) calls on a reporter during a news conference at the Republican National Committee offices on Capitol Hill in Washington October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said President Barack Obama should authorize a more active American role in Iraq but he stopped short of calling for the participation of U.S. troops.

Boehner, responding to a question at a weekly press conference about growing violence in Iraq, said that a new U.S. troop presence was “not called for at this time.”

But Boehner, a Republican, said the Obama administration could aid the Iraqi army with additional equipment. Earlier this week, the administration said it would hasten deliveries of military hardware to Iraq.