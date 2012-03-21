Bill to help startups advances in US Senate

House GOP leadership led by Speaker of the House John Boehner (C) unveils JOBS Act outside Capitol Hill in Washington, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bill to help small businesses raise capital passed a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Wednesday, but it still faces opposition from some Democrats and policymakers concerned that it could erode investor protections.

The U.S. Senate voted 76-22, clearing the 60-vote threshold needed to advance the so-called JOBS Act, which passed the House with overwhelming support earlier this month and has White House backing.

The Senate is expected to vote later this week on final passage.

The bill would ease regulations seen as obstacles to small businesses’ ability to raise funds or go public.

In an environment of congressional gridlock, this piece of legislation has moved relatively quickly, with both parties eager to be seen backing business growth in an election year with the unemployment rate still hovering above 8 percent.

This week, Democrats backed off from an effort to attach a provision that would reauthorize the Export-Import bank, which provides financing to U.S. exporters for transactions viewed as too risky by private banks.

Some Republicans have slammed the agency’s use of taxpayer-backed loans to finance exports.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell encouraged lawmakers on Wednesday to get the bill across the finish line.

“At a moment when millions are looking for work and Democrats say they want more bipartisan action on jobs, this is it,” he said.

However, some Senate Democrats said the bill could have the opposite effect on the economy.

Michigan Democrat Carl Levin urged senators against advancing the bill, saying that without needed fixes the measure would harm investors, large pension funds and foundations.

“We would, far from encouraging job growth, endanger job growth by endangering the investments that help America’s businesses grow and create new jobs,” he said.

The bill would make it easier for firms to solicit private investors and relax filing requirements associated with initial public offerings.

It would also allow startup companies to engage in crowdfunding, where investors take small stakes in companies over the Internet.

BUSINESS GROWTH, AT WHAT COST?

Current and former Securities and Exchange Commission officials are warning that the bill leaves investors vulnerable to fraud and would give them less information about risky companies.

Arthur Levitt, a former SEC chairman echoed Levin’s fears about passing the bill at a roundtable convened in Washington by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Wednesday.

“I cannot emphasize enough the danger of such an ill-advised move, especially given the still-bruised reputation of U.S. financial markets,” he said during an unrelated Public Company Accounting Oversight Board meeting on Wednesday.

“A decline in regulatory standards always is followed by damage to public investors,” Levitt said, according to prepared remarks.

Current SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro has also criticized the legislation for exempting too many companies from important investor protections.

She has said it would chip away at firewalls that reduce conflicts of interest between investment bankers and research analysts.

Senate Democrats Jeff Merkley and Jack Reed offered amendments to the bill on Wednesday that would add protections to the bill and possibly go further than current regulations.

Merkley’s amendment would limit the amount of money less wealthy investors could pledge to crowdfunding ventures, among other protections.

It was unclear if the amendments could muster the votes necessary for passage.