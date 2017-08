Retired General John Kelly testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Kelly’s nomination to be Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve retired Marine General John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security on Friday, making him the second confirmed member of President Donald Trump's cabinet just hours after Trump took the oath of office.

Eighty-eight senators approved Kelly and just 11 opposed him. One senator did not vote.