Bill to approve Keystone XL clears hurdle in U.S. Senate
November 13, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

Bill to approve Keystone XL clears hurdle in U.S. Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator Mary Landrieu (D-LA) holds a news conference with fellow committee member Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) on the Keystone XL pipeline in Washington November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation to approve the Keystone XL pipeline cleared a procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, setting up a vote on the project next week.

Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu, who faces a runoff vote in Louisiana on Dec. 6, had pushed for vote on Thursday on the bill.

Her Republican opponent, U.S. Representative Bill Cassidy, pushed for a vote on a similar bill his chamber, as each competed to support TransCanada Corp’s pipeline that would send some 800,000 barrels per day of Canadian oil sand petroleum to refineries in Texas.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
