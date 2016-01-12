FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate to consider legislation on North Korea sanctions, Iran: McConnell
#World News
January 12, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Senate to consider legislation on North Korea sanctions, Iran: McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during an event at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will soon consider a bill to impose sanctions on North Korea following its test of a nuclear device, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

“We anticipate that it will come out of the Foreign Relations Committee very soon, and I intend to schedule floor time on it shortly,” McConnell told reporters.

The Senate will also look at legislation to clamp down on Iran over its missile testing, he said.

“We’re certainly going to be looking at Iran ... an obvious rogue regime with which we have this outrageous deal that they don’t intend to comply with,” McConnell said, referring to the international deal to ensure Iran does not develop nuclear arms.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
