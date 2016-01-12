Senate to consider legislation on North Korea sanctions, Iran: McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will soon consider a bill to impose sanctions on North Korea following its test of a nuclear device, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

“We anticipate that it will come out of the Foreign Relations Committee very soon, and I intend to schedule floor time on it shortly,” McConnell told reporters.

The Senate will also look at legislation to clamp down on Iran over its missile testing, he said.

“We’re certainly going to be looking at Iran ... an obvious rogue regime with which we have this outrageous deal that they don’t intend to comply with,” McConnell said, referring to the international deal to ensure Iran does not develop nuclear arms.