Senate panel to vet Lew for Treasury secretary next week

Jack Lew, U.S. President Barack Obama's nominee for Treasury Secretary, meets with U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on February 13 to consider the nomination of Jacob “Jack” Lew for Treasury secretary, the committee said on Wednesday.

Committee chairman Max Baucus, a Montana Democrat, will question Lew “about his experience, his views on fiscal policy and ideas for spurring economic growth” at the 10 a.m. hearing, the committee said.

“We have a tremendous amount of work to do over the next couple months to get our fiscal house in order. It is my hope that — after a thorough vetting process - Jack Lew will be quickly confirmed so he can help tackle our country’s pressing economic issues,” Baucus said in the committee statement.

Lew was recently Obama’s chief of staff and a former White House budget director.