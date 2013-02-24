FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate panel to vote on U.S. Treasury nominee this week
February 24, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Senate panel to vote on U.S. Treasury nominee this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jack Lew, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the U.S. Treasury Department, testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Senate panel will vote this week on the nomination of Jack Lew to be U.S. treasury secretary, the committee said on Sunday.

The Senate Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday to vote on Lew, President Barack Obama’s pick to replace Timothy Geithner at Treasury, said the panel’s chairman, Max Baucus.

At a hearing earlier this month Lew defused heated questions from lawmakers about his work at Citigroup, paving the way for his expected confirmation by the full Senate.

The committee will also vote on Tuesday on the nominations of William Schultz to be general counsel of the Department of Health and Human Services and Christopher Meade to be general counsel of the Treasury Department, the panel said.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Eric Beech

