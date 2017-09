U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday that America will be better off now that the Senate has “finally” confirmed Loretta Lynch as the next U.S. Attorney General, according to a White House statement.

Obama cited criminal justice reform, cybercrime and national security among issues that Lynch will address.

Lynch, 55, is the first black woman to become the top U.S. law enforcement official.