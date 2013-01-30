FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Representative Lynch to launch bid for Massachusetts Senate seat: source
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 30, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

Representative Lynch to launch bid for Massachusetts Senate seat: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Stephen Lynch (D-MA) meets with officials at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry during his visit to Baghdad July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Hadi Mizban/Pool

BOSTON (Reuters) - Representative Stephen Lynch plans to launch a run for the Senate on Thursday, challenging fellow Democratic congressman Edward Markey in a bid to succeed John Kerry, according to a source with knowledge of Lynch’s plans.

A former ironworker who represents Boston and the surrounding area, Lynch has scheduled a series of appearances across the state, beginning in Springfield and Worcester - Massachusetts’ third- and second-most-populous cities - and moving on to a rally at his own union hall.

The source declined to be identified ahead of Thursday’s official announcement.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.