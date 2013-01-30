Representative Lynch to launch bid for Massachusetts Senate seat: source

U.S. Representative Stephen Lynch (D-MA) meets with officials at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry during his visit to Baghdad July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Hadi Mizban/Pool

BOSTON (Reuters) - Representative Stephen Lynch plans to launch a run for the Senate on Thursday, challenging fellow Democratic congressman Edward Markey in a bid to succeed John Kerry, according to a source with knowledge of Lynch’s plans.

A former ironworker who represents Boston and the surrounding area, Lynch has scheduled a series of appearances across the state, beginning in Springfield and Worcester - Massachusetts’ third- and second-most-populous cities - and moving on to a rally at his own union hall.

The source declined to be identified ahead of Thursday’s official announcement.