7 months ago
U.S. House panel narrowly backs Mattis waiver
January 12, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. House panel narrowly backs Mattis waiver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee narrowly backed a waiver on Thursday that would allow James Mattis to serve as President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of defense, despite having retired as a Marine general in 2013.

The panel voted 34 to 28, along party lines, for a waiver of a provision of a law on civilian control of the U.S. military requiring a seven-year wait before active-duty military can lead the Department of Defense. Committee Democrats opposed the measure after Trump's transition team canceled Mattis' appearance at a committee hearing.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Tom Brown

