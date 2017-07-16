McCain has blood clot removed, to recuperate in Arizona

U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (C) speaks with a reporter as he arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 13, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain will remain in Arizona next week to recuperate from a medical procedure that removed a 2-inch (5-cm) blood clot above his left eye, his office announced in a statement on Saturday.

It was unclear how McCain's absence might affect a crucial Senate vote on legislation to dismantle and replace Obamacare, with Republicans so divided that a single vote could doom the bill.

His office was not immediately available to comment on when the lawmaker would return to Washington.