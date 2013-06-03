FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2013 / 11:59 PM / in 4 years

Representative McCarthy diagnosed with lung cancer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Representative Carolyn McCarthy, a gun control advocate elected to Congress after her husband was killed in a mass shooting, said on Monday she has lung cancer.

“I look forward to a successful treatment and returning to continue the mission that I’ve started as a member of Congress,” the 69-year-old New York Democrat said in a statement.

McCarthy was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1996, three years after her husband was killed in a shooting spree on a Long Island, New York, commuter train.

Her son was also severely injured in the attack, which prompted McCarthy to start a campaign for more stringent gun control that led to her election to Congress.

McCarthy will undergo treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Her illness was discovered during a recent annual health exam.

“My doctor ... has told me that I begin my treatment in good physical health and that he looks forward to my return to work after I recover,” McCarthy said.

”My family and I will appreciate privacy while I undergo my treatment, she said.

McCarthy serves on the Financial Services Committee and the Education and Workforce Committee in the House.

Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Doina Chiacu

