U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to delegates during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday re-elected Mitch McConnell to the lead their party, a Senate aide said.

The decision, to be announced later in the day, comes a week after a disappointing election in which Republicans not only failed to win back control of the Senate, but saw President Barack Obama’s Democrats increase their caucus margin by two, 55 to 45.