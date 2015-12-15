FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McConnell: Congress seeking deal for permanent tax 'extenders'
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 15, 2015 / 1:39 PM / 2 years ago

McConnell: Congress seeking deal for permanent tax 'extenders'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during an event at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 9, 2015. McConnell said on Tuesday he has told lawmakers to plan to work this weekend to wrap up legislation to fund the government and extend expiring tax provisions. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that congressional negotiators are aiming to complete a deal to make several expired tax provisions permanent, rather than simply extending them for another year or two.

McConnell, speaking to a breakfast hosted by Politico, declined to offer details of the deal in the works with Democrats, a companion bill to a $1.15 trillion spending measure needed by Wednesday to avoid a government shutdown.

McConnell also said he is personally “not decided yet” on the merits of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, but said the negotiated trade deal could have been better and faces political difficulties in an election year.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.