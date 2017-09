Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives at his office before a closed conference meeting to conduct leadership elections for the next Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republicans on Thursday unanimously chose current Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky as their majority leader for the next congressional session, according to a senior Republican aide.

The session begins in January, when Republicans gain political control of the Senate following Democratic losses during the November midterm elections.