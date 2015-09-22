FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate bill would keep federal agencies open into December: McConnell
September 22, 2015 / 6:48 PM / 2 years ago

Senate bill would keep federal agencies open into December: McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) speaks after their party's caucus luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Senate would vote on a stop-gap government funding bill this week that aimed at averting a shutdown of federal agencies at the Oct. 1 start of the new fiscal year.

The measure would fund government agencies through Dec. 11, congressional aides said. Senate Republicans initially will seek to pass a version of the spending bill that cuts off all federal funds to Planned Parenthood, a non-profit women’s healthcare group now embroiled in an abortion controversy.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

