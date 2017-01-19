FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Treasury nominee Mnuchin says long-term dollar strength important
#Politics
January 19, 2017 / 6:00 PM / 7 months ago

Treasury nominee Mnuchin says long-term dollar strength important

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday it was important to maintain a strong dollar in the long term, adding that President-elect Donald Trump's recent comments that the currency was too strong were focused on short-term impacts.

"When the president-elect made a comment on the U.S. currency, it wasn't meant to be a long-term comment," Mnuchin said in a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

Mnuchin, a Wall Street veteran, added that Trump's comments that the dollar was too strong were focused on short-term market factors that had pushed the greenback higher, hurting U.S. exports.

"The long-term strength over long periods of time is important" for the dollar, Mnuchin said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao

