Sessions: 'no reason to doubt' Roy Moore's accusers
November 14, 2017 / 4:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sessions: 'no reason to doubt' Roy Moore's accusers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Tuesday he “has no reason to doubt” five women who have accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct with them when they were in their teens.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Moore, who is running for the Senate seat that Sessions vacated when he joined President Donald Trump’s administration, has denied the allegations.

Sessions, who is the nation’s top law enforcement officer, said he would not comment on the campaign. Numerous other Republican figures have called on Moore to withdraw from the race.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch. Writing by Warren Strobel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

