New York congresswoman mugged in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Grace Meng, a Democrat from New York City, was struck in the back of the head and robbed of her handbag Tuesday night, her office said on Wednesday.

Meng, elected last year and the first Asian-American member of New York’s congressional delegation, was walking toward her Washington, D.C., apartment when attacked, the statement said.

“While this was a frightening ordeal, I fortunately was not seriously injured,” Meng said in the statement. “Obviously, things could have been much worse. I thank the U.S. Capitol Police and the District of Columbia Police for responding quickly and professionally.”

Meng suffered a bruise on her chin and underwent a CAT scan at George Washington University Hospital, and has since resumed her regular activities, the statement said.

U.S. Capitol Police said they were investigating, and no arrest had been made.