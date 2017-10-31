Leading Senate Republicans seek ways to speed nominee approvals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Leading Republicans in the U.S. Senate, expressing frustration at how slowly President Donald Trump’s nominees are being confirmed, on Tuesday called for changes in the chamber’s procedures to speed up the approval process.
“I believe it is time to change the rules of the Senate,” Senate Republican Policy Committee Chair John Barrasso told reporters, saying a way needed to be found to shorten debate times.
Barrasso’s call was echoed by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
