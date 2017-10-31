FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leading Senate Republicans seek ways to speed nominee approvals
October 31, 2017 / 6:47 PM / in an hour

Leading Senate Republicans seek ways to speed nominee approvals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Leading Republicans in the U.S. Senate, expressing frustration at how slowly President Donald Trump’s nominees are being confirmed, on Tuesday called for changes in the chamber’s procedures to speed up the approval process.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accompanied by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), speaks with reporters following the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“I believe it is time to change the rules of the Senate,” Senate Republican Policy Committee Chair John Barrasso told reporters, saying a way needed to be found to shorten debate times.

Barrasso’s call was echoed by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Alistair Bell

