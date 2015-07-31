FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Congress should focus on Ex-Im Bank, budget after recess
July 31, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says Congress should focus on Ex-Im Bank, budget after recess

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama talks about presidential term limits during remarks at the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama signed a three-month extension of the surface transportation bill on Friday, admonishing Congress for failing to pass longer-term legislation.

Obama cited the reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank, a budget compromise and a long-term transportation bill among the things he hopes Congress can achieve when it returns from its August recess.

“We can’t keep on funding transportation by the seat of our pants, three months at a time,” Obama told reporters in the Oval Office. “I guarantee you this is not how China, Germany, other big powerful countries around the world handle their infrastructure.”

Reporting By Julia Edwards and Jeff Mason

