Demonstrators in favor of Obamacare gather at the Supreme Court building in Washington March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday said President Barack Obama would veto a U.S. Senate amendment that would repeal parts of Obama’s 2010 health care reform law, known as Obamacare.

The amendment would result in millions of Americans remaining uninsured or losing the health insurance they have today, the White House said in a statement.