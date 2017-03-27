House tax chief says Obamacare taxes not part of tax reform

FILE PHOTO: House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 14, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will not seek to repeal Obamacare taxes as a part of expected tax reform legislation, the top House Republican on tax policy said on Monday.

"We never envisioned bringing Obamacare taxes into that (reform) effort and I still don't," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told reporters.

Obamacare taxes "go away when we repeal and replace. And so regrettably, they stay in place," Brady said.