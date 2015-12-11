U.S. oil export ban 'very likely' to be lifted in spending bill: source

Trucks and other equipment used in the oil fields are seen at a depot in Dickinson, North Dakota June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The 40-year-old ban on most U.S. crude oil exports will “very likely” be lifted in the government spending bill, and talks on the final budget deal are likely to continue through the weekend, a Senate aide said.

The aide did not want to be identified due to the ongoing nature of the talks.

When asked if it was likely that the oil export ban would be lifted, a spokeswoman for Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid said there was no final deal yet.

“We do not have a final agreement on the omnibus or tax extenders,” said Reid’s spokeswoman Kristen Orthman.