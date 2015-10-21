FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
October 21, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

Rep. Ryan lays out conditions for seeking speaker's job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) walks to the U.S. Capitol building in Washington October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Paul Ryan will run for House of Representatives speaker if he receives endorsements from all factions of the deeply divided Republican members, a Ryan spokesman said on Tuesday.

“If the members agree with his requests and share his vision, and if he is a unity candidate - with the endorsement of all the conference’s major caucuses - then he will serve as speaker. He will be all in,” Ryan spokesman Brendan Buck said in a statement after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans that Ryan addressed.

Buck said Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, wants House Republicans to make clear by Friday whether they support him.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
