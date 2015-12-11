Pelosi: Democrats won't support Republican tax break plan

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sits down for an interview with Reuters on House legislative plans, in her office at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that her party could not support a measure to renew expiring tax breaks and warned that it must be separated from a $1.15 trillion government spending bill needed to avoid a government shutdown next week.

Pelosi told a news conference that Republicans had loaded up the tax “extender” package with too many breaks for oil companies and other special interests and would not meet Democratic demands to index a tax credit for working families to inflation.

She said Republicans could pass their tax plan separately from the spending bill without Democratic votes, adding, “We will not be accomplices.”