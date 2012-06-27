FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Keystone pipeline not in U.S. transport bill deal: aide
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 27, 2012 / 4:38 PM / 5 years ago

Keystone pipeline not in U.S. transport bill deal: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A massive transportation funding bill that the U.S. Congress is trying to pass by week’s end will not include a Republican proposal forcing quick approval of the Canada-to-U.S. Keystone oil pipeline, a senior Democratic aide said on Wednesday.

“Keystone is out,” said the aide, who asked not to be identified. The aide added that while House-Senate negotiators are close to an overall deal on the transportation bill, they have not yet wrapped it up.

The House and Senate aim to pass the bill by Friday to fund road, bridge and mass transit funding projects. It also is likely to contain a provision to extend low student loan rates for another year.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.