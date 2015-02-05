FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner says Pope Francis to address U.S. Congress on September 24
#Politics
February 5, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Boehner says Pope Francis to address U.S. Congress on September 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pope Francis appears on a television screen as he leads a meeting for the 4th World Congress of Educational Scholas Occurrentes in the Synod hall at the Vatican February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that Pope Francis will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Sept. 24, marking the first time a pope has delivered such a speech.

The pope is expected to visit Washington, New York and Philadelphia during his trip to the United States. After the trip was announced last year, Boehner said that he had invited the head of the Roman Catholic Church to speak to lawmakers.

“On Sept. 24 His Holiness Pope Francis will visit us here at the United States Capitol. That day, His Holiness will be the first pope in our history to address a joint session of Congress,” Boehner told reporters during his weekly press conference.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Richard Cowan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Susan Heavey

